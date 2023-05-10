Richard Huston "Dick" Waller

November 3, 1938 - May 1, 2023
Evansville, WI - November 3, 1938 - May 1, 2023, Evansville, WI - Richard Huston Waller, formerly of Janesville, WI, died unexpectedly at Stoughton Hospital on May 1, 2023, in Stoughton, WI.
Richard, also known as "Dick", lived a full life marked by achievements and milestones. Born in Chester, IL in 1938, his family migrated to Janesville, WI in 1941, where he spent his formative years. He attended the Janesville Public Schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1957. During his high school years, he was also an accomplished athlete, a member of the Janesville High School basketball team, and was elected to the All-Big 8 Conference Honorable Mention Team 1956-1957 (Big 8 Conference Champions). After high school he continued his education at UW-Whitewater and later transferred to Milton College. In 1963, Richard married Lois F. Eaton in Janesville, WI. Richard's career began at the Merchants & Savings Bank in Janesville, where he was promoted to Vice President. In 1976 Dick moved with his family to Evansville, where he continued his banking career and was later named the President of Merchants Bank of Evansville. The respect and affection he received from his peers and the community was a direct result of his commitment and diligence. At 55 he retired from banking and took up a part-time role as a residential real estate agent for Coldwell Banker.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dick was actively involved in various organizations and volunteered his time with Meals on Wheels, the Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, the Evansville Manor Board, Eager Free Public Library Board, and the Evansville City Council. He was also a devoted member of the Evansville United Methodist Church, where he served on the board. An avid sports fan, he was a longtime ticket holder of UW-Madison basketball and football programs. Dick's legacy is one of hard work, dedication to his family, and service to others. He had a quick wit and was always met with a smile, a little teasing and maybe even a song to get the person's attention. Dick was a real people person and made everyone he encountered feel special.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lois F. Waller, his son, Jon Waller, his parents, Harold & Hazel Waller, his sisters; Martha Jean Riggs, Frances C. Choate, and Mary Helen Conder, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth & Mildred Eaton, brother-in-law, Sherwood Eaton, sisters-in-law, Donna Halls and Doris Eaton.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Renee Waller Meichtry (Larry Chambers) of Monona, WI, son, Nathan Waller of Evansville, WI and granddaughter, Erin Meichtry of Stevens Point, WI; along with his brother, Phillip Waller (Joyce) of Fort Atkinson, WI/Santa Rosa Beach, FL, his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Herr of Calhoun, GA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Evansville United Methodist Church, 21 S. Madison St. Evansville, WI 53536 or to the Janesville High School Class of '57 Scholarship, through the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin (cfsw.org).
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Evansville United Methodist Church, 21 S. Madison St., Evansville. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville and on Friday, at the Church, from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Following the Memorial Service, a luncheon will be held at the Creekside Place/ Senior Center, 102 Maple St. Evansville. For online condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com