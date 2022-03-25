Richard Hedden

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE—Richard R. Hedden, age 72, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Richard was born on September 26, 1949; the son of Merle and Beverly Hedden. He was raised by his step mother, Josephine Hedden. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School and worked for many years at various restaurants in town.
Richard is survived by 3 siblings: Charles (Patty) Hedden, Jason (Cherryl) Hedden, and Judy Hedden; 2 nephews, Michael (Amy) Hedden and Samuel Hedden; 2 nieces, Chrys Bond and Megan Hedden; 10 great nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Richard's life will begin at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 534 Milton Ave, Janesville, WI. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family wishes to thank Diane Portalski for her care of Richard over the last 9 years.
