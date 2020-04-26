March 3, 1942 - April 17, 2020
Milton, WI -- Richard H.E. Forster, age 78, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Richard was born March 3, 1942, to Werner and Ruth (Lehmann) Forster in Horicon, WI. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1960, and entered into the United States Air Force after graduation. He later married Sandra Ann Goldberg on February 5, 1966, in Fond Du Lac, WI, and retired from General Motors, Janesville. Richard enjoyed old car auctions, watching "Antiques Roadshow," and was dedicated to working with AA and being a sponsor. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
Richard is survived by his children: Roger (Lisa), Corey (Natasha) Dean, Lisa (Scott) Snell, Miranda (Matt) Day; grandchildren: Danielle, Natalie, Morgan (Jordan) Dean, Taylor (Ashlie), Draven, Asher, Keely, Greyson; great-grandchildren: Cooper Dean, Paisley, and Lyla Snell; and his brother, Jack (Mary Ann). He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sandra Ann; sister, Ruth Ann Lauersdorf; and brother, Jeff.
A "Celebration of Life" Service will be held at a later date.