February 21, 1956 - November 11, 2018
Milton, WI -- Richard H. Brown, Jr. age 62, of Milton, WI, passed away after a courageous two year battle with cancer on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at home with his family by his side. Dick was born February 21, 1956, in Mankato, MN, the son of the late Richard and Carol (Cook) Brown, Sr. He graduated from Milton High School in the class of 1974. Dick married Sheila Slowey on April 27, 1991, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milton. Dick lived most of his life in the Milton area. He worked for over 33 years at General Motors in Janesville, WI, and was a member of the UAW Local 95. Dick was a huge fan of the Badgers, Packers and Milton Wrestling. He had a passion for being outdoors and loved camping with his family, hunting, fishing, gardening, and doing yard work. Dick always had a big heart and loved sharing his summer harvest with friends, family and neighbors, especially the tomatoes and cucumbers. He knew Lake Koshkonong like the back of his hand and could catch fish when no one else could. He loved his wife and daughters with all his heart and toward the end, being home with his family was the only place he wanted to be.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila of Milton; daughters, Jillian (Jacob Warnlof) Brown of Milton, and Emily Brown of Green Bay, WI; brother, John (Mary) Brown of Milton; sister, Cathy (Brett) Brotzman of Janesville, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Ken and Elaine Slowey.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at UAW Union Hall in Janesville, WI on December 2nd from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family. 828 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563. 608-868-2542. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
We want to extend a special thank you to the Mercy Oncology and Hospice teams for all their care and support. We'd also like to thank our neighbor Gary Fisher for helping with year-round yard work and day to day care for our dog, Sadie.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse