Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Richard G. "Rick" Kakouris, age 58, of Janesville, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in St. Louis, MO on September 4, 1962, the son of Gus and Irene (Sarich) Kakouris. He married Michele M. "Shelly" Momsen on September 24, 1988. Rick obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from Carthage College, and went on to Cardinal Strich University where he received his Masters Degree in administration. He taught Social Studies at Parker High School for 5 years and then Craig High School, teaching in the SWS Program. He was the ultimate educator, who had a way of connecting with students ("his kids"). Every interaction with Rick was genuine; making people feel validated and "seen". The lives he touched are immeasurable. He was a volunteer at St. Patricks' Catholic Church for confirmation and retreats. He was a trivia whiz, football coach and referee. He started the Anime Club at Craig High School, enjoyed historical reenactments and was a co-owner of the Janesville Renaissance Fair. Rick was active with the technical productions in Janesville Little Theatre and volunteer-bartender at JPAC. He managed the scorebox for Janesville Hockey and also helped with security for numerous events around Janesville and the Bristol Renaissance Faire. He enjoyed camping and exploring new places, especially Hawaii.
Rick is survived by his wife, Shelly; 2 children; Cody (Cattie) Kakouris of Madison and Avery (fiance, Lydiah Snyder) Kakouris of Janesville; mother-in-law, Nancy (Terry Hollenbaek) Momsen; father-in-law, Bob (Jeanne) Momsen; brother-in-law, Jeff (LeAnne) Momsen; his niece Mackenzie; his GSM family; and so many others who saw Rick as a mentor, a "big brother", or a father figure. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick's celebration of life with be at Craig High School (cafeteria) on August 6, 2021 from 10 am - 1 pm. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to "The Janesville Renaissance Faire Scholarship fund" for a scholarship that will be set up in Rick's name. http://www.jvlrenfaire.com/donations.html For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
