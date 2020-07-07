April 23, 1948 - July 1, 2020
Milton, WI -- Richard Floyd Carroll, 72, of Milton, died July 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Edgerton, WI on April 23, 1948, the son of the late Clifford and Luella E. (Swensen) Carroll. Rick was an active member of the Twin Cities Go Cart Club in the late 50's and early 60's. He was a member of the United Congregational Church. Rick was a 1966 Milton Union High School graduate where he was active in basketball, football and baseball. He was a member of the 1965 football team inducted in the Milton Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Rick did his carpentry apprenticeship from 1964-1968, and worked for Tom Goodger until Tom's retirement in 1982, when Rick took over his business, then retiring in 2009. Rick married Kathleen Garey, April 25, 1970 and they had two children, Ben and Jill. Kathleen died August 1, 2003. Rick married Bonnie (Hill) Davis on April 14, 2007. He enjoyed collecting pedal tractors, automotive memorabilia, going to flea markets, NASCAR, the Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and timbering in his workshop. He was also an active member of the Milton Historical Society, and was part of the Milton House Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Ben (Marsha) and their daughter, Kassidy; Ben's step daughter Joree (Alex) Wuollet; Rick's daughter, Jill (Tracey Utzig); stepson, Aaron (Lisa Teubert) Davis and Aaron's daughter, Brooke Davis; and a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joe Taafe) Davis and Jennifer's boys: Cody Bobzien, Davonte, and Javon McAlister. He is further survived by his brother, Terry (Joyce) Carroll, and their children Bill (Diane) Carroll and children Shianne and Shane, Sandy (Scott) Recob and their children Jacob, Joey and Jenny Phillips her daughter Kelsey, brother Steve (Sue Hinze) his boys Brett (Amber Lornson) and Ryan, as well as numerous cousins. Rick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Anna (Rusch) Carroll, Oscar and Margaret (Carlson) Swenson; and his first wife, Kathleen; and her parents, Glen and Mary (Harding) Garey; and his parents, Clifford and Luella (Swenson) Carroll.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in accordance with Rock County Phase Two 50% capacity. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. There will be private family funeral services. Memorial Donations may be made in Rick's name to the Milton House or the Milton Historical Society. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.