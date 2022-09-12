Richard F. Trezek

Janesville, WI - Richard Trezek, 58, of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard Frank Trezek was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on June 20, 1964. He spent his childhood in Evansville then moved to Janesville when he was in the 6th grade and graduated from Parker senior high in 1983.
Richard worked with horses at the Hawthorn race course for a short time then started his 30 year career with Seneca Foods. His joy in life was his daughter, Maria. He was an avid bowler for years. He also enjoyed his weekend outings with friends and was a true fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. His tattoos were proof of his love for sports.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Maria Matusik, Beloit Wisconsin; brothers: George III, Dan and Dan's children: Danielle (John) of Indiana, Matt (Ashley), Zachery and Cody (Morgan); his sister, Sherry (Scott) McGregor of ND, and Sherry's children, Nickolas, Shannon, Melissa (Randy) Neset and Courtney (AJ) Rice; and his sister, Cary (Jay) Morgan and her child, Brooke of Oklahoma. Also Richard's second family: Charlene Searles, Ken and Kathy Buggs and those at Seneca Foods.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George II Trezek and Bonnie Schumacher. His grandparents, George and Charlotte Trezek, and, Arnold and Leona Loveland. Also by two aunts, Cheryl Borowitz and Mary Lee Markee, and his uncle, Jerry Bauer.
As per Rich's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held on October 1st at 1:00 PM at Badger Re-Pub-Lic (old Wedges). Burial will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Trezek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.