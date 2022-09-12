Richard F. Trezek

June 20, 1964 - September 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Richard Trezek, 58, of Janesville, Wisconsin passed away at home on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard Frank Trezek was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on June 20, 1964. He spent his childhood in Evansville then moved to Janesville when he was in the 6th grade and graduated from Parker senior high in 1983.

