Richard F. Knopes

June 16, 1933 - May 16, 2023

Janesville, WI - Richard F. Knopes was born June 16, 1933, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Leslie Dominick and Mary Ellen (Masterson) Knopes. He attended St. Mary's School through 8th grade and graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Rupertus. Upon his discharge from the military, he attended Whitewater College and worked for several local construction companies before going to work as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in 1965. In 1967, he became a rural route carrier and worked on several rural routes until his retirement in 1992.

