Janesville, WI - Richard F. Knopes was born June 16, 1933, in Janesville, Wisconsin to Leslie Dominick and Mary Ellen (Masterson) Knopes. He attended St. Mary's School through 8th grade and graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Rupertus. Upon his discharge from the military, he attended Whitewater College and worked for several local construction companies before going to work as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in 1965. In 1967, he became a rural route carrier and worked on several rural routes until his retirement in 1992.
He married Phyllis Teff on July 27, 1957, at St. Patrick's Church, Janesville. Richard and Phyllis celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Chris) Pastore and his son Dan (Deborah) Knopes, grandchildren: Lauren (Nate) Dombeck, Jacque (Andrew) Oscarson, Samuel Knopes, and Alison Knopes. He is predeceased by his wife Phyllis, son Thomas, infant son David, his parents, sister Gwen (Wayne) Adams and brother Leo (Mary) Knopes, as well as his beloved doges, Shannon, Heidi, and Midnight.
Richard will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, his humorous puns and his love for dogs, particularly German Shepherds. He was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association and the Moose and Eagle's Clubs.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Mount Olivet Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Catholic Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Rock County. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.apfelwolfe.com
