Janesville, WI - Richard Edward Mulry, 84, of Janesville, WI, left our world on February 28, 2022 to be with the LORD following a long battle with cancer. He will be greatly missed.
Rich, as he was known to most people, was born on July 7, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank Edward Mulry and Julia Ellen Brav. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Brooklyn College while supporting himself driving a cab in New York City. For several years, Rich worked for the City of Newark, later in Binghamton, NY, before moving to southern California. Working for Tennant Health Corporation in Brentwood, he met the love of his life, Marian Cook, formerly from Walworth County, who worked for the same company. They married in 1981, and lived in Laguna Hills, California. Prior to his passing, they shared 45 years of life together. It was always a blessing because they were together. Prior to moving to Janesville in 1999, Rich spent 30 years in health care managment, often at the corporate level, specializing in hospital planning and development, marketing and hospital acquisitions.
Rich had a razor sharp wit. He was a comedian, a gentleman and had the unique ability to take center stage in most conversations, making both a lasting and positive impression on everyone he encountered. He would often say he was the luckiest man in the world to have met Marian. They spent countless hours road tripping, laughing and loving their time together. If you knew Rich, you'd know he was a big movies and sports fan, mainly his New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.
Rich is survived by his wife, Marian (Cook) Mulry; and from a previous marriage, daughter Hillary Mulry; son, Michael Mulry and his wife Nichole Lanzetta; grandchildren, Brendan and Caitlin; his brother, Robert Mulry; and numerous family members and friends. He was a thoughtful man and loved to send cards on Birthdays, Holidays, or just to say hello to family and friends. Rich and his infectious sense of humor will be missed.
The family wants to thank SSM Hospice At Home. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, handled the arrangements. Memorials made in Rich's name can be made to the Humane Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, or your favorite charity. Memories of Rich can be left at the Lake Geneva funeral Home.
