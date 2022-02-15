Bruce, WI - Richard E. "Rick" Smith, 63 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born on July 23, 1958 in Janesville to Merlin & Janice (Elmer) Smith.
Rick graduated from Craig High School in Janesville. He retired from Simmons in Janesville after 33 years of employment. He moved to Bruce in 2017 taking great pride in the home he built south of Bruce for his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Melody, 2 sons; Todd & Amanda Smith of Janesville and Matthew Smith of Ladysmith, 1 daughter; Michelle Muth of Janesville, 3 step-sons; Dean & Josie Suiter of Janesville, Joey & Ashley Suiter of Orfordville and Chad & Meagan Suiter of Janesville, 11 grandchildren, 1 brother; Jerry Smith of Bruce and 1 half-brother; Kevin Helwig of Janesville, a special aunt and uncle; Deanne & Aaron Wettstein of Janesville, special friends; Kip & Renae Grover and Tom & Deb Nelson and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Tuck.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Janice Smith.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 beginning at 1:00 PM at his home at W13131 Pondell Rd., Bruce, WI 54819.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
