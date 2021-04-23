April 2, 1920 - April 21, 2021
MIDDLETON / JANESVILLE, WI - Richard E. Skyles, Middleton, formerly of Janesville, died peacefully at Attic Angel Place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 2, 1920, to Walter and Florence (Clements) Skyles and recently celebrated his 101st birthday. He graduated from Glenwood High School, Iowa, in 1938 where he received all-state recognition in football and basketball. He attended UW Whitewater, received a B.A. degree from Western Michigan University, a M.A. degree from the University of Michigan and completed additional post graduate work at Michigan State University. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Pacific theater during World War II.
He married Joan Jenkins, his wife of 73 years, on June 28, 1947, in Niles, Mich., where they spent their early years of married life. They moved to Janesville in 1963 and resided there until 2010 when they relocated to the Attic Angel community in Middleton. Dick and Joan spent many winters in the Phoenix area in their retirement years. Throughout his life, Dick made many lasting friendships because of his outgoing personality and compassion for others.
Mr. Skyles was a public school educator for 35 years in Niles and Janesville, retiring as the first principal of Monroe Elementary School in 1982. He was also a well-respected high school tennis coach during his Michigan years.
Dick loved the game of tennis, so much so that he built a tennis court in his backyard in Janesville. He gave many tennis lessons there, restringing racquets and selling tennis apparel in his basement. He was a ranked player in the Wisconsin Senior Tennis Association for many years and won several city tournaments including a mixed doubles title with his daughter, Kris, in 1969. He was very active in the Janesville Tennis Association and played tennis into his 90th year.
Dick was a member of First Congregational UCC in Janesville for 80 years. Other memberships included the VFW, Elks Club and the U.S. Tennis Association. He was an avid collector of classic jazz recordings and liked nothing more than listening to his music. He watched the tennis channel religiously and read many daily newspapers up to the end of his life.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his daughter, Kristine Sonnentag (Kurt) of Middleton; granddaughter, Sarah Zephirin (Greg), and great-grandsons, Zakary and Jaksen of Tigard, Ore.; granddaughter, Susannah Welch (Mike) and great-grandson, Lincoln of Middleton; and grandson, James Sonnentag (Kateri Farrell) of Nashville, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard C. Skyles; brother, Robert C. Skyles; sister, Dorothy Dulin; and great-grandson, Carter Moll.
A heartfelt thank you to all the angels that cared for Dick at Attic Angel Place and Agrace HospiceCare. His dedicated caregivers truly became family to him.
A private family graveside service will be held in the near future with plans for a memorial service in June. Memorials may be gifted in Dick's name to First Congregational UCC in Janesville, Attic Angel Place (www.atticangel.org) and Agrace HospiceCare (www.agrace.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
