March 8, 1933 - December 2, 2020
Clinton, WI - Richard E. Hahn, age 87, of Clinton, died Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1933; at Beloit Memorial Hospital; the son of the late Inez and Lester Hahn. Richard was married to Beverly (Soddy) Hahn on March 22, 1958. He was a member of the Red Arrow Division of the Wisconsin National Guard. He farmed as well as worked at Reeder's Plumbing and Hardware in Clinton, and worked for the Chrysler Corporation for 26 years. Upon his retirement, Richard worked part time at Hahn's Ace Hardware Store in Clinton and enjoyed having morning coffee with friends at the Clinton Kitchen.
Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Brian (Melody) Hahn; granddaughters, Caitlin and Ella; sister, Virginia (Marvin) Schuettpelz; brothers, Raymond (Margie) Hahn and Donald (Sally) Hahn; as well as many nieces, nephews; and special family members: Chuck and Kathy Lankford.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his sister and her husband, Dorothy and Merlin Hegge.
A private family service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Clinton, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, 300 High St., Clinton, WI, 53525. The Hahn family is hoping to have a Celebration of Life, sometime in the spring, if possible. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com