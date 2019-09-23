September 7, 1958 - September 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard E. Gilbertson, age 61, a lifelong resident of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born September 7, 1958 in Janesville, the son of the late Robert D. and Kathryn K. (Johnson) Gilbertson. He attended schools in Janesville, and was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1976. On October 23, 1982, he married the former Donna R. Meehan at Peace Lutheran Church in Janesville. Gilby has worked as a driver, recruiter and most recently as a dispatcher for Blackhawk Transport Co. for the last 22 years until his passing. He was an avid hunter, and always looked forward to that special week in November when hunting season arrived! He enjoyed tinkering around in his garage and working on cars. Gilby loved playing cards, especially euchre. His family meant the world to him, and spending time with them was his greatest joy, especially with his beloved grandchildren! He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Gilby is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his two children, Brent (Amanda) Gilbertson, and Tia Gilbertson, both of Janesville; his sister, Kathy (Russ) Filip, of Sun City Center, FL; his three beloved grandchildren: Joslynn, Marcus, and Benson "WaWa"; his mother-in-law, Delores "Dee" Meehan; his three brothers-in-law: Randy (Jill) Meehan, Terry (Lori) Meehan, and Al (Denise) Meehan; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Scot Gilbertson; his father-in-law, Joseph Meehan; and his nephew, Ryan Copeland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1550 S. Osborne Ave., with Rev. Richard Lehmann officiating. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the CHURCH.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Gilby's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to his P.E.T. team, to Dr. Shaikh, Mary, Jill, and Key for their wonderful care and compassion.