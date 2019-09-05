Richard "Dick" Wienke

August 22, 1938 - September 2, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Richard (Dick) M. Wienke, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on September 2, 2019. Richard was born in Center Township on August 22, 1938 to Arthur and Ann (Baumgartner) Wienke. Dick spent most of his life farming. He developed a high quality herd of Registered Holsteins under the Wienkdale prefix. Dick was a proud 4-H parent, encouraging and enjoying all of his children's projects in 4-H. He was a 4-H leader for many years and also served on the church council at St. John's Lutheran Church and was active in the Rock County Holstein Breeders Association. After selling his herd and the farm in Evansville, he continued to work in the agriculture industry for other producers. On a smaller scale, he cultivated the ground with many gardens and flower beds at his home in Brooklyn that he shared with his wife, Sharon (Klein), who he married on February 25, 1997. Dick also was handy with tools, and could often be found building or repairing something in his workshop. All of his grandchildren would venture to the workshop to create fun toys with Grandpa.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children: Randy (Vickie), Kelly (Bill) Hageman and Dan (Angie); and grandchildren: Jeremie (Jess), Stacy (Scott) Norton, Justin and Lauren (special friend Arik Lokensgard) Hageman, Zachary and Riley Wienke, Trisha and Tyler Hecimovich. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Ann, David, and Jacob Wienke and Lilly and Chase Norton; along with a sister, Joyce; and many nieces and cousins. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David; stepsons, Robert and Kevin; along with a brother-in-law, Lawrence.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Brooklyn United Methodist Church with Reverend George Kaminski officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Church. Ward-Hurtley Evansville is assisting the Family. Dick requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Monroe Clinic Hospice or the Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family would like to thank Monroe Clinic Hospice and the staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, especially the 8th floor nursing staff, for so lovingly caring for him.