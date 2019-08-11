Richard "Dick" Seidl

February 2, 1957 - August 5, 2019

Rockford, IL -- Richard "Dick" J. Seidl, age 62, of Rockford and formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Janesville, WI on February 2, 1957, the son of the late Jerome and Mildred (Zimmermann) Seidl. Dick graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1975, and the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1979. On July 7, 1979, he married Diane T. Temple at St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. Dick started his 40 year career in the fastener industry with Camcar Textron, and later worked for Field Fastener as a Senior Applications Engineer. With a strong will and determination, and passion for his work, Dick was employed by Field Fastener until his death. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford. Dick was a very intelligent, kind, and patient man, who was an extreme "do it yourself" person. Dick was a perfectionist, and could accomplish any project put in front of him. For many years, Dick volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, and donated blood to the American Red Cross. He enjoyed woodworking and refinishing furniture, fishing, reading, but most of all, he cherished the time he could spend with his family. He was proud to be a husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Kevin (Clare) Seidl of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren: Rowan and Reagan; and two sisters and their families, Peggy (Tom) Potratz of South Bend, IN, and Joan (Trevor Barnes) Seidl of Vancouver, BC. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Marian Temple of Janesville; sisters and brothers-in-law: Judy Temple and Arthur Reynolds of St. Paul, MN, and Doug and Susan Temple of Grafton, WI. He was predeceased by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd., Rockford, IL with Fr. Phillip Kaim officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI. Memorials in Dick's name would be appreciated to Swedish American Regional Cancer Center, Rockford, IL. Dick will be remembered for the incredibly positive attitude in which he faced his yearlong battle with cancer.

Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI (608) 752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com