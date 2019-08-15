Richard "Dick" Schwartz

January 8, 1941 - August 12, 2019

Evansville, WI -- Richard (Dick) Thomas Schwartz, age 78, of Evansville, WI, died peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born January 8, 1941, in Darlington, WI, to Bernard and Mary (Aurit) Schwartz. He attended Darlington schools, and graduated from Darlington High School in 1959. Dick attended UW Platteville, majoring in Industrial Arts Education, and after graduation accepted a teaching position with the Evansville Community School District (ECSD) in 1966. In 1966, he also married Joan Huntington, and they enjoyed 53 happy years together.

Dick instructed thousands of Evansville's high school students during his 34 years of teaching in Evansville. During this time, his students built several buildings and structures around Evansville that still remain and are used today, including three student-built homes in the Fowler Circle/Fifth Street neighborhood, numerous sheds for residential homes and businesses, the covered bridge at the Evansville County Club, and many of the buildings that make up the EHS athletic facilities. Dick inspired many of his students to pursue careers in the trades and college degrees in architecture and engineering. Dick was especially impressed with the engineering program offered at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), and encouraged more than 30 of his former students to attend and graduate from this fine university. He was honored when, on six different occasions, former students nominated him upon their graduations as the educator who most greatly influenced them. As a result, he was invited to participate in six different MSOE graduation ceremonies to receive "V.I.P. Excellence in High School Teaching Awards." He was fiercely proud of all of his students. Dick was also actively involved with athletics in the ECSD. For many years he served as Head Football Coach, Assistant Track Coach, and later Athletic Director. After his formal end of coaching, he continued to support EHS athletics for the next 25 years by faithfully volunteering, doing side-line chains at home football games, serving as a timer at cross country and track meets, and has been named a first ballot-inductee into the Evansville Athletics Hall of Fame in October 2019. Many of Dick's former students, athletes and friends will remember his many "Schwartyisms" including the infinite number of nicknames he dubbed on students, many of which endure today, and his sayings like S.W.A.G., Alice - measure twice cut once, succulents and pussers, and C+, to name just a few.

Following his retirement in May 2000, Dick continued to dabble in various construction/remodeling projects. Those familiar with his work will fondly recall his consistent methodology - if three nails are plenty, four are better. He also was an avid golfer, Packer, Badger & Brewer fan and most of all EHS sports fan.

Dick is survived by his wife, Joan; his children: Jane (Ernie) Oberdorf, Susan (Jeff) Imes and Mark (Brooke) Schwartz; and five grandchildren: Lindsey Oberdorf, Kameron and Nathan Reed, and Mia and Sam Schwartz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Schwartz; brothers: Jerry, Bernard and Harold Schwartz; and a sister, Eunice McWilliams.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville, WI, with Reverend Paulraj Sellam officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday August 16, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com