Richard "Dick" Rood

April 13, 1936 - July 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard "Dick" Earl Rood, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rock Haven Nursing Home, with his daughter by his side, and family in his heart. Richard was born in Eau Claire, WI on April 13, 1936, the son of the late Thomas and Eunice (Coss) Rood. He graduated from High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. He returned to the states to serve as an Honor Guard in Washington, D.C. Richard married Myrna Neumueller in 1961, and they continued to create loving memories for the next 58 years. Dick proudly retired from General Motors in Janesville after a dedicated 291/2 years of hard work. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, horseshoes, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his family whom he loved dearly: his wife, Myrna; three children: Cheryl (David) Lambert, Scott (Deidra) Rood, and Rich (Patti) Rood; sister, Joyce (Joe) Hoover; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Rood and Mary Christianson; grandchildren who kept him busy: Matt Rood, Richie Rood, Keith Rood, Nick (Cassie) Lambert, Dylan Lambert, and Miranda (AJ) Lambert-Petter; 14 great-grandchildren who kept him smiling; as well as many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Eunice; brothers, Bob and Jim; sister, Joanne; and daughter-in-law, Cindy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Please join the family for a luncheon to follow at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice for the care given to our loved one, Richard.