October 9, 1937 - February 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard "Dick" Lowell McCarthy, 81, of Janesville, WI, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Dick was born on October 9, 1937, and adopted and raised by Stella McCarthy. He graduated from Janesville HS in 1956, where he met, and later married, the former Marilyn Dixon in 1960. He attended Milton College, where he continued his education and sports competition as a baseball pitcher. His primary work life was as an employee at the Parker Pen Company. He was a lifelong athlete in both his participation and interests. He was a scratch golfer, and enjoyed running well into his 70s. Always a sports fan, whether it was Division III Women's Basketball to his beloved Cubs. He was more than happy to talk about last night's game (any game) and/or lament the loss of fundamentals like using the backboard or 2 hands when catching a pop fly. After retirement, Dick and Marilyn spent most winters in Florida, and summers in Birchwood, WI on a lakefront cottage, where the fishing was considerably more reliable than his Chicago Bears. He enjoyed spending time with family outside, and home cooked meals with ketchup as a culinary necessity on anything.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 58 years; their four children: son Matt (Myrthe) McCarthy of Eleva, WI, son, Dan (Deb) McCarthy of Eagan, MN, son, Pete (Jill) McCarthy of River Falls, WI, and daughter, Marie (Joanna Yates) McCarthy of North Yarmouth, ME; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Don McCarthy.

Private family services are planned for this summer.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Rock Haven as well as the medical personnel at Mercy Hospital, who kept him comfortable in his last days.