Richard "Dick" McCann

June 5, 1936 - October 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard (Dick) Francis McCann, a lifelong Janesville resident, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. Dick was born on June 5, 1936, the son of John and Alice (Murray) McCann. He married Roberta Ransom on October 26, 1957. Dick graduated from Janesville High School, Class of 1954, and from the University of Wisconsin Short Course. He farmed in Rock County for many years, moved to Janesville, and became a well-known feed salesman to area farmers. Dick and his co-founder, Jack Iseli, established Jack & Dick's Feed & Garden, Inc. They built a large customer base in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Dick always enjoyed good times at the store, meeting customers and telling jokes and stories of old and recent times of his life. Dick drove a school route for Van Galder Bus Company, as well as chartered trips. He served as president of Janesville Boys Baseball and coached Little League teams for many years. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and ushered for over 50 years. Dick and Roberta wintered in Sun City, AZ for 17 years, and had lots of fun ushering at Surprise Stadium during Major League Baseball spring training games in Surprise, AZ. Dick enjoyed time with friends and family, and playing cards, especially Euchre. He was a lifetime follower of Parker High School sports, Wisconsin Badger sports, the Packers and Brewers; he also traveled to many countries.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; children: Robert McCann of Oconomowoc, Susan (Kent) Paterick of Mukwonago, James (Cheryl) McCann of Nashotah, and Jerald (Susan) McCann of Carrollton, TX; grandchildren: Alyssa (Tony) Schuler, Kristi (Ryan) Ruprecht, Katie McCann, Michelle (Scott) DeBacco, Daniel (Ashley) Paterick, Joshua (Anna) McCann, Andrew (fiance, Dana) McCann, and Lukas McCann; great-grandchildren, Parker Ruprecht and Bourne McCann; sister, Barbara Darcey; sister-in-laws, Donna Arndt, and Pam Ransom; many nephews and nieces. Predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Robert and Marjorie Ransom; brother, Melvin McCann; sisters: Kathleen McNally, Joan Emmerich, and Mary Lou Hainstock; in-laws: Francis (Hally) McNally, Jerome Emmerich, Thomas Darcey, Dwight Hainstock, June McCann, Willard Arndt, Kurt Weier, and Raymond Ransom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial will be at Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home and again on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials can be made to St. William's Catholic Church and GIFTS Men's Homeless Shelter.

Many thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospital, Mercy Manor, and Rock Haven for the wonderful care provided to Dick.