Janesville, WI - Richard "Dick" M. Russell, was 76 years young and passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on December 16, 1946; the son of Levi and Mary (Mason) Russell. Dick graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1966, where he was an exceptional athlete. Dick honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. He worked for Parker Pen and retired after 27 years, to start his favorite gig at Prairie Woods Golf Course as a greenskeeper. Dick had a great sense of humor, with some of the best one liners. He was an avid (let's be real, fair weather) Wisconsin sports fan, and loved playing golf and bowling with his Senior League. These sports were highlighted by his 300 game in bowling and a hole in one. Dick was also very proud of becoming an Eagle Scout in his earlier years. He loved his daughters with all his heart, and was his grandchildren's number one fan, attending many sporting events and school activities. He was a great man, and the memories he left with his family and friends will never be forgotten.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Kim (Sean) Fagan and Becky (Luke) Creed; grandchildren: Kelsi and Addison Fagan, Dillon Russell, Mason and Cole Creed; and special friend, Suzie Burkheimer; brother, Dave (Jackie) Russell; and nieces and nephews: Greg Russell, Jeff (Tina) Russell, Lori (Tim Oaks) Russell, Darcy Grady and Wade Campbell; and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Mary Russell, his sister, Elizabeth Campbell, and brother-in-law, Duke Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the CHAPEL at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK; followed by Military Honors in conclusion. Family and friends are welcome to join at Russ' Park Place at 1:00PM for a luncheon and anyone who truly knows Dick, knows he's not picking up the tab, well maybe the first round. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
