Richard "Dick" La Monte

August 16, 1942 - June 12, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Richard "Dick" E. La Monte, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born on August 16, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Ernest and Mary (Kalcich) La Monte. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Brookfield High School. He received an Associate Degree in Accounting from MIT. Dick served with the U.S. Air National Guard for six years. He married Carol Casey on November 21, 1970 in Waukesha, WI. Dick was always an entrepreneur at heart, he started his own car starting and snow plowing business at the age of 16. He continued snow plowing under the name, Dick and Sons, until he was 70 years old. The Circus Drive-In was what brought him to Beloit in 1971. He started the Kiddie Park at the Drive-In, and many kids were able to enjoy the local amusement park rides. The Drive-In also hosted cruise nights weekly and this even was popular among car enthusiasts. He loved cars, and owned and operated Yesteryear Auto for 30 years. Being a wheeler and dealer was his passion, and he was always looking for his next hot rod; making cross country trips to buy and sell cars. His last venture was creating All Storage, a storage rental business. He was still planning on expanding that business at his time of passing. Dick served on the Town of Beloit Board and loved the township, operating all of his businesses there. He enjoyed attending cardiac rehab at St. Mary's in Janesville and shooting the breeze with the staff and his workout buddies. Dick loved to give advice, otherwise known as, the way you must do things!

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol; their children: Michelle (Bobby) Pokorney, Rich (Vanessa) La Monte and Mike (Ashley Mainville) La Monte; his greatest joy, his grandchildren: Jack, Marie and Megan Pokorney and Maya and Julian La Monte; sister, Barbara (Bruce) Osmon; many nieces; nephews; and other extended family members. The sideshow of little clowns will be forever missing their ringmaster special! We will find comfort knowing that you are on the outside looking in.

Memorial service for Dick will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Dick's family suggests that donations go to the Wounded Warrior Project or Mercy Health Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com