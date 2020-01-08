Richard "Dick" Koller

May 3, 1942 - January 5, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Richard "Dick" F. Koller, age 77, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on May 3, 1942, the son of Werner and Rose (Gertsch) Koller. He was married to his wife, Judy A. (Bolder) Koller on June 5, 1965, at St. Stephan's Church in Merrill, WI, and they were blessed with two sons, Richard and Matthew. Dick worked for General Motors Corporation, retiring after 32 years. He was a member of the UAW Local 95, and a faithful member of the United Church of Christ in Brodhead. Dick enjoyed woodworking, and their special trip to Switzerland. There he visited his father's boyhood home, as he was very proud that his grandmother and father had emigrated from Switzerland. He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Richard (Jodi) Koller and Matthew (Kim) Koller; grandchildren: Brady Koller, Emily Koller, Trent (Brit) Krueger, Nick Krueger, Mitch Koller, Brett Krueger, Kyle Krueger, Zak Koller; siblings, Robert (Barbara) Koller and Barbara (Jerry) Senn; life-long friend, Tom Smith; and many family and friends. Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Koller.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 201 E. 23rd St., Brodhead, WI, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Fellowship will follow immediately at the conclusion of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brodhead Memorial Library.