Richard "Dick" Kapke

Edgerton, WI -- Richard "Dick" A. Kapke, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born in Edgerton on May 19, 1946, the son of Verne and Mildred (Cox) Kapke. Dick married Susan K. Williams on February 24, 1968 in Stoughton. He was a crop and dairy farmer, and he loved to work! He enjoyed riding horses, dancing, listening to country western music (especially Johnny Cash), western movies and his "pie cake or cookies". Dick was a faithful and dedicated husband and father, and his biggest passion in life was spending time with his family. He was an honest, upfront man and you always knew where he stood.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Susan of 51 years; four children: Andrew Kapke of Brodhead, Keven (Michelle) Kapke of Milton, Peggy Kapke Anderson of Janesville and Richard (fiancee, Amanda Mueller) Kapke of Janesville; 12 grandchildren: Silique, Josie and Ryan (fiancee, Emily) Kapke, John, Jacklyn and Jacob Kapke, Katelyn, Alissa and Trista Anderson and Kendra, Kincaid and Kenzie Kapke; a great grandson, DJ; brother, Roger Kapke of Madison; and niece, Kari (Dave) Winter. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at FULTON CHURCH with Rev. Bob Wolniak officiating. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery. A Visitation will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at FULTON CHURCH. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com