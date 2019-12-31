Richard "Dick" Jersild

June 22, 1932 - December 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard B. "Dick" Jersild, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Janesville on June 22, 1932, the son of Edgar and Hazel (Peterson) Jersild. Dick graduated from Janesville High School in 1950, and went on to marry his loving wife, Sylvia (Bruch), on June 4, 1955 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Dick reluctantly retired in 1999 as an accountant for General Motors Corporation, as he was completely passionate about his work. He loved everything about his work as an accountant, from the people he worked with, to keeping the numbers. Dick enjoyed bowling and tennis throughout his life, as well as College Football (Go Badgers!). He loved his family dearly, and was an especially proud grandpa and great grandpa.

Dick is survived by his dear wife, Sylvia Jersild; children: Susan (Larry) Wixom, James R. (fiancee, Corinne Hagen) Jersild, and Robert A. (fiancee, Constance Davis) Jersild; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Ruth Jersild; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Jersild.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER; with fellowship to follow until 1 p.m.