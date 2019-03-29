Richard "Dick" Jass

April 25, 1939 - March 23, 2019

Daytona Beach, FL/Janesville -- Richard (Dick) Allen Jass passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, FL. He was born on April 25, 1939 to Clarence and Marjorie (Loomis). He had been a truck driver for many years before retiring to Florida.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sally (Spoden); his children: Cheryl Tracy, Bob (Sarah), Jim (Dana), Billy (Carrie), Rich (Linda), Amber Tracy, Heather (Jeff) Clark, and Angela Smith; brothers: Lester (Gail), Denny (Judy), Dean (Jackie), Jerry (Cathy), Keith (Linda), Bobby (Faith) and Tim (Joyce); two sisters, Annette Klug and Barb Duell. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers; and one grandchild.

A memorial service will be held in Janesville at a later date.