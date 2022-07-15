Oconomowoc, WI - Richard "Dick" Iglar, age 87, passed away on July 11, 2022 at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. Dick was born in Carrollville, WI on February 7, 1935 to immigrant parents, John and Susan Iglar, the oldest of three sons, Robert (Mary) and Dr. Dennis (Maureen). Dick graduated from South Milwaukee H.S. in 1953, from UW-LaCrosse in 1957, and from the UW-Madison in 1962. He attended Science Institutes in Kansas State, Ohio State, and UW-Whitewater. His entire adult career was spent in Education as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Janesville, WI. Dick married the love of his life, his college sweetheart, Mary Hansen in 1957, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They are the proud parents of four daughters: Andrea (Mark) Gullickson, Jane (Joe) Miller, Ann (Chuck) Phipps, and Elizabeth Iglar. His 9 grandchildren: Matthew, Kathryn, Emma, and Sophie Gullickson; Caroline and Eric Miller; Andrew, Samuel, and Graham Phipps were the light of their grandpa's life.
Sports, travel, cultural events, and community organizations filled Dick's free time, as well as involvement in ministries at his beloved St. Patrick's Catholic Community in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dick's Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass, followed by a cemetery internment.
Thank you to the Shorehaven Retirement Facility, as well as Vitas Hospice. Our family will be forever grateful for their faithful and expert care.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
