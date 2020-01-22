Richard "Dick" Hudson

November 11, 1937 - January 20, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Richard Keith "Dick" Hudson, 82, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, January 20, 2020 in his home. He was born November 11, 1937 in Beloit, WI, the son of William Grant and Edna Pearl (Polglaze) Hudson. Dick was a 1956 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. Dick married Harriett Leeder on September 18, 1965 in Janesville, WI. She predeceased him on September 11, 1997. Dick was formerly employed by General Motors, retiring on July 1, 1998. He was a member of the Local UAW # 95. Dick enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and his favorite college basketball team, Duke.

Survivors include his son, Tim (Stacie) Hudson of Beloit; granddaughter, Makenzie Hudson of Beloit; sisters, Catherine Goldsworthy of South Beloit, IL, and Jessie (Wayne) Williamson of Tyler, TX; brother, John (Ann) Hudson of Beloit; several nieces and nephews; and longtime buddies, Dave and Riley. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Beatrice (Duane) Bell and Jeanine Hadley; brother, William Hudson Jr.; and brother-in-law, William Goldsworthy.

Funeral service for Dick will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Dan Herman officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306. Memorials may be given in his name to Agrace Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Tecarro, Dr. Chugtai, Green Knolls at Beloit, Fiona and Moses of Homecare Independent for the care that was given to Dick.