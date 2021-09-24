JANESVILLE, WI - Richard "Dick" Hassforth, age 81, passed away at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born in Kenosha on August 15, 1940, the son of Paul and Lorraine (Waters) Hassforth. He was an accountant for 41 years. Richard loved playing golf, he collected golf balls from every course he played at and even had a hole in one at Riverside Park in Janesville. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking drives in the country, and watching his grandchildren play volleyball and baseball. In the last several years he made many friends in his "club."
Richard is survived by his son, Michael (Andrea Cliff) Hassforth; 2 grandchildren, Alex and Abbi; sister, Karla (Dale) Henry; 2 nephews, Matthew (Laura) Henry and David (Sonja) Henry; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Mark Hassforth; and grandson, Max Hassforth.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Monday, September 27, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hassforth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
