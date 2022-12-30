Richard "Dick" D. Larson

June 14, 1945 - December 22, 2022

Janesville, WI - Richard Dwight "Dick" Larson, age 77, left his earthly body and began his next life on Thursday, December 22, 2022, as a result of Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonisms. His sparkling smile and great sense of humor provided those around him with smiles and laughter. He was a kind, loving and compassionate man who will be greatly missed by many.