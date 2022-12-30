Richard "Dick" D. Larson

June 14, 1945 - December 22, 2022
Janesville, WI - Richard Dwight "Dick" Larson, age 77, left his earthly body and began his next life on Thursday, December 22, 2022, as a result of Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonisms. His sparkling smile and great sense of humor provided those around him with smiles and laughter. He was a kind, loving and compassionate man who will be greatly missed by many.
He was born June 14, 1945, in Frederic, WI, to Crystal Benson and Gideon Hanson. He was given up for adoption. He was chosen by the most wonderful and loving couple, Gordon and Marie Larson, Janesville and, at 21 months, was adopted on March 22, 1947. He felt so lucky to have them as his parents. They provided him with a great life!
Dick married Delores Lange in January 1968. They had one child, Angelique. They divorced. He married Vickie White Tiffany in October, 1992. He referred to Vickie as "the love of his life!" With this marriage, he gained a very large extended family. They renewed their vows on their 30th anniversary with Carmen Johnson-Frees officiating. They enjoyed over 30 years of adventures together.
Dick attended Adams elementary, Marshall Jr High and Janesville High School graduating in 1963. He earned his BS Degree in Math and Geography from UW-Whitewater in 1968. He had an aptitude for music and played the cornet in the Janesville High School Band, Orchestra and Swing band. He was drafted into the Army in April 1968. He was deployed to Thailand, during the Viet Nam War, 379th Signal Battalion Support 29th Signal Group. He was honorably discharged in November 1970.
Dick was a lifetime member of Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. During his youth, he was in the Boy Scout Troop. He built a soap box derby car! He was a CYO basketball coach. He also was the coordinator for an ushering team.
Dick worked at Parker Pen and Total TV until he landed a job at JATCO, which became Allied Automotive Group. He built a career of over 30 years working there until it closed. He retired as the Railyard Supervisor and Safety Director. He was awarded The President's Award for Outstanding Performance and Commitment.
Sports and fitness were lifelong passions of Dick's. He tried many sports when they were first introduced. A neighbor, Jim Clark, set up a pickleball net in the visitor parking area of the condo neighborhood. He was hooked and became an avid promoter of the game in Janesville. He was a founding member of the Janesville Pickleball Club and served as treasurer. You will find a picnic table with a plaque which reads, "In honor of Dick Larson for his promotion of Janesville pickleball" at the Jim Clark Memorial Pickleball Courts in Riverside Park, Janesville. He was so passionate about the game, he invited anyone whose path crossed his to give it a try. He was patient and kind with new players as they learned the game he loved. He was also a very good Hearts and Cribbage player.
After retirement, volunteering gave him a sense of purpose. He was an installer and trouble shooter for a medical alert system and a driver for Meals on Wheels. He also served on two different condo association Board of Directors.
Dick took pride in being well dressed. However, he also enjoyed dressing up for Halloween and Christmas parties held by the pickleball club. Christmas was his favorite time of the year especially when the holiday music began to play on the radio. Maybe he's singing with the Angels this year.
Dick is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Angie (Todd) Acker; grandchildren, Madeleine and Caden; step-son, Jeremy (Rianna) Tiffany; step-grandchildren: Tristan, Jordan, Aidan, Devan and River; his brother, Rodney Hanson; and sister, Vonny Hanson. In addition, he is survived by sisters-in-law: Ruth (Dale) Anderson, Carol Wood, Barbara Wright, Joyce (Ken) Diehls and Phyllis White; brothers-in-law: Al (Paulette) White, Jim (Tammy) White, Dale (Karen) White and Dave White; many nieces, nephews, cousins and so many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Marie Larson; and birth-parents, Crystal and Gideon Hanson, his grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins; Parents-in-law, Ray and Dorothy White, and sister in-law, Diane White-Nelson.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, The Lewy Body Dementia Association, Rainbow Hospice or to a charity of your choosing. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For full obituary and online condolences, visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com