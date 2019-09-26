April 29, 1928 - September 25, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- Richard J. Chroust, Sr. (Dick), of Williams Bay, WI passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1928 in Chicago, to John and Mary (Bertok) Chroust. Dick was a proud Marine. He also served his community as an alderman in Warrenville, IL and as a trustee in Williams Bay, WI.

He is survived by his sons: Richard, Jr. (Kathleen), David (Deborah) and Kurt (Vicki). He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters. He will be remembered by his friend, Kathryn Shebiel; as well as his caregivers, Sandy Earnest and Shawn Connors. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene (Dolly) in 2000.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services immediately following at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI, Interment is at Roselawn Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 10427 W. Lincoln Avenue, Suite 1400, West Allis, WI 53227 or the Williams Bay Children's Library, 65 W Geneva St., Williams Bay, WI 53191 would be appreciated. For more information, call Toynton Funeral Homes at 262-275-2171