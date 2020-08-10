Richard "Dick" Cashore

May 8, 1931 - August 6, 2020
Waukegan, IL -- Richard L. (Dick) Cashore, 89, Waukegan, IL (formerly of Janesville) passed away peacefully while in hospice on August 6, 2020 at Terrace Nursing Home in Waukegan, IL. Richard graduated from Edgerton High School in 1949, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. He was the starting halfback on the undefeated 1948 Edgerton High School Crimson Tide football team. He attended Milton College in Milton, WI and played football. He was in the Air Force as a Radar Tech during the Korean War while stationed in Germany. Dick worked at Fisher Body in Janesville until 1960, when he moved to Oakland, CA. While living in Oakland, he worked as a security guard for Pinkerton Security at Oakland Stadium, where the Oakland Raiders played. His favorite employment was driving for Yellow Cab in Oakland, where he got to meet interesting people and a few sports celebrities. He was an avid sports fan, and particularly enjoyed baseball and football. His favorite teams were the Oakland A's and the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed fishing, and going to various casinos with his buddies. After he retired, he enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. He especially enjoyed visiting Montana and Natchez, MS.
Richard is survived by brother, Steven Clark; and sister-in-law, Mary (Sullivan) Clark, both of Beach Park, IL; three nephews: Eric (Lindy) Hawkinson of Lake Summerset, IL, Ross (Christie) Clark of San Antonio, TX, and Richard (Samantha) Clark of Janesville, WI; and one neice, Catherine (Joe) Cicero of Kenosha, WI; great-nephews; great-nieces; and numerous cousins, all of whom loved and cared for him very much. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella (Puhilski) Avery Cashore; mother, Virginia (Hess) Clark; father, Raymond Cashore; step-father, Loren R. Clark; and nephew, Marc Hawkinson.
A celebration of life will be held in Janesville sometime in May 2021.