January 5, 1943 - March 6, 2023
Janesville, WI - Richard "Dick" C. Eldredge, age 80, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 6, 2023.
Dick was born to Fay and Ellen Joy Eldredge on January 5, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas. A talented athlete who lettered in football, swimming, and track at Wichita North High School, he was awarded a football scholarship to Stanford University. Following two years in the U.S. Navy, Dick completed his education degree at Kansas University. He relocated to Green Bay, WI, in 1970 to begin his career in Special Education and was active in the Green Bay Education Association, where he proudly served as president for several years. Upon moving to Janesville, Dick instructed at Parker High School until his retirement in 2002.
Dick married Nancy (nee Ashe) Eldredge in 1986, joining together their hearts and families. The couple enjoyed discovering treasures for their home while antiquing and pooled their talents to create beautiful flower gardens. On a stroll through the yard, Dick could list each plant (common and Latin names), and he was especially fond of his unique varieties of Asiatic lilies.
His family and friends will remember Dick's ingenuity and creativity, dry wit, unmatched vocabulary (you might call him a lexicomane), killer Scrabble and cribbage skills, fierce protectiveness, and tender heart. He enjoyed fishing and softball but discovered a passion for golf following his retirement, which led to many days on the course working to perfect his swing.
Family was the heart and center of Dick's life. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy; daughters: Karyn (Dan) Angulo, Alyssa (Shawn) Campbell, Brenda Kopke, Erica Box, Theresa Neisius, and Melanie (Troy) Kleinheinz; grandchildren: Marissa, Nicole, Kennedy, Calen, Lea, Cassidy, Paige, Tre, Amari, Morgan, Maygan, Lesley Jr., Elly, TJ and Samantha; and close friend Jean McCartney. He was preceded in death by his parents and dear sister, Louise Wilkes.
Per Dick's wishes, the family is holding a private celebration. We are truly thankful for your kindness and support during this difficult time and look forward to reading your stories on the Tribute Wall, located on the Schneider Funeral Services website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family for a special memorial honoring Dick, to be placed in a local garden.
