September 6, 1934 - April 21, 2020
North Prairie, WI -- Richard "Dick" Burpee, 85, of North Prairie, passed away on April 21, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital after battling COVID-19. He was peacefully surrounded by his daughters and one granddaughter and was virtually linked to his wife and other grandchildren. Dick was born in Edgerton on September 6, 1934, to Doctor George and Dorothy Burpee. He had a happy childhood, horsing around with his two brothers and the family dogs. Growing up, he enjoyed spending time at the Burpee Cottage on Lake Koshkonong, which remains in the family. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe, and graduated from UW Whitewater with a degree in business. He married Eileen Schwartzlow on September 4, 1958. Dick was a loyal employee for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. He lived life to the fullest, traveling with family and friends to many parts of the world including Ireland, Italy, Spain, Panama, and Mexico. Most recently, he visited Nashville, to celebrate his great-grandchild's second birthday. Dick was a proud long-time member of Ducks Unlimited, who especially enjoyed purchasing raffle gifts for fundraisers. His involvement as a mentor in the Big Brother's Program gave his daughters a chance to see that the family rule to try at least one bite of everything was no more popular with his mentee than it was with them. He was a duck hunter; sportsman; woodsman; wildlife art collector; Packers and Badgers fan; and a loving, but not entirely successful, dog trainer to his black labs, Chance and Bolo. His family and black lab were the center of his life, but he had many interests: chess; bridge; U.S. history; gardening; cooking; camping; and building unique birdhouses.
Dick loved to catch up with friends, keep in touch with family members, and meet new people. He enjoyed hosting many memorable get-togethers at the Burpee Cottage. He always had a joke or two to tell, and a special way of making a lasting connection with anyone he met. Dick will always be remembered for his quick and creative wit, sincere warmth, and fun-loving sense of humor. He embraced the family name. His most dangerous possession was a Burpee branding iron inherited from his dad which Dick utilized around his homes, the cottage, and on many handmade gifts.
Dick was a proud and loving family man. Everyone cherished his notes and phone calls, which often involved guises as celebrities, well-wishes from pets or wild animals, and birthday cards embellished with silly sketches. He made everyone feel welcome, and was a surrogate father to many. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Burpee, whom he adored; and his daughters whom he cherished: Julie (James) Lapaz, Linda (James) Madsen, Cheryl (Scott) Jezwinski, and honorary daughter, Sue Shattuc (Merritt Raitt). He was very proud of his six grandchildren: Joshua (Kelsey) Madsen, Jessica (Christian) Reid, Megan (Ben) Stock, Alex Jezwinski, Bryan Lapaz, and Kai Lapaz; and great-granddaughter, Mia Reid. He is also survived by his brothers, John (Jane) Burpee, and Jim (Nancy) Burpee; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Burpee Cottage at a later date. Please leave condolences, share memories, and photos here: www.memories.net/page/3885/richard-dick-burpee#. In lieu of a memorial fund, please donate to Ducks Unlimited or The American Heart Association in Dick's name.
The family would like to thank their friends and extended family members for their love and support, especially Steve Burpee for going above and beyond to assist with medical resource. They are also very grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their warm, compassionate care.