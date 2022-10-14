Richard "Dick " Brodie

June 26, 1930 - October 6, 2022
Janesville, WI - Richard 'Dick' 'Hodgie' Brodie, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 6, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 26, 1930, the son of Homer V. 'Ping' and Lorena (Forcier) Brodie.
As a child he raced ponies and showed horses in Southern Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa. His family had many animals on their 10 acres of land.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War in which 11 months were active combat duty. He became a radio operator by graduating from Specialty School Eta Jima, Japan. Dick's commanding officer offered him a 2nd Lieutenant Officer position, which he respectively declined and was discharged after serving from 1951 to 1953 with the rank of STAFF SGT.
When he was released, the CIA contacted him for a position but he declined to go to college and play sports. He went to Milton College and was a three star athlete- playing basketball, football, and baseball. Dick would graduate and receive his B.S. in education and coaching. He was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Wisconsin Amateur Softball Assoc. Hall of Fame in 2013.
Some of his careers after college included being an office manager at U.S. Gypson Co. in Walworth; teacher, athletic director and coach at St. William Church-Janesville; a liquor salesman for Metropolitan Liquor in Milwaukee, to name just a few. Dick established Brodie Trophy Co in 1968 which he owned and operated for 32 years before selling in 2000.
He married Vicky (Burton) Brodie on December 28, 1979 and spent every waking day together until she passed on September 1, 2022.
Dick played ball, managed and sponsored numerous state championship softball and volleyball teams over the years. In 1995 Brodie Trophy won the state Senior Olympics Softball Tournament held in Milwaukee playing alongside his brothers Dan and John. Not many people know he played softball well into his 70s & played tennis 1-2 times a week into his 80's with his neighbor, Gordy.
He is survived by his son Rick (Jody) Brodie; daughter Lori (Todd) Buggs; stepson Rick (Kathy) Hovland; stepdaughter Dannel Hovland; grandchildren: Jeremiah Brodie, Shane (Ashley) Brodie; Courtney (Bailey) Brodie, Jeff and Kevin Keck; Nicole (Teegan) Buggs, Naomi (Dalton) Buggs Erickson, Noelle Buggs; Tyler Hovland, Katie (Kyle) Holick, Jack, Claire, and Joey Hovland; eight great grandchildren; two brothers: John Brodie and Dan (Patti) Brodie; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded by his parents; brother Homer 'Doc' Brodie; infant brother; daughter Denise 'Dede' Keck; his wife Vicky; and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Brodie.
You missed the love of your life so terribly that God granted your wish to be with her again. We know you are in a happier place, probably even playing ball again and racing to put your watch down first on the kitchen table so Vicky has to make your 'cocktail'!!
A funeral service for Dick will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM to time of service. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
