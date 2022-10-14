Richard "Dick " Brodie

June 26, 1930 - October 6, 2022

Janesville, WI - Richard 'Dick' 'Hodgie' Brodie, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 6, 2022. He was born in Eau Claire, WI on July 26, 1930, the son of Homer V. 'Ping' and Lorena (Forcier) Brodie.

