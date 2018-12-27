Richard "Dick" Ambrose

January 1, 1930 - December 25, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Richard P. "Dick" Ambrose, age 88, passed away on December 25, 2018, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. He joined his wife in heaven for Christmas. He was born in Janesville, on January 1, 1930, the son of Paul and Gertrude (Volkman) Ambrose. Richard was a lifelong Janesville resident, and a 1948 graduate of Janesville High School. He served in the Army from 1951-1953. On April 15, 1961, Richard married the love of his life, Helen Hess, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville, where he was a lifelong member. Together, they spent many hours dancing, collecting antiques, spending time with their family, and most importantly watching their grandchildren. He worked at General Motors in the Material Department, and retired after 35 years of service in December of 1987. Richard loved to travel until his health wouldn't allow it any longer. He had a special place in his heart for dogs, and it always brought a smile to his face when one would come for a visit. His favorite, of course, was his dog, Sam.
Richard is survived by his daughter, and son-in-law, Teri and Wayne Hansen of Janesville; son, Thomas Thompson of Marietta, OH; son-in-law, Wes Slater of Janesville; five grandchildren: Amy (Aaron) Santas, Jenny Hansen, Levi (Erin) Thompson, Chelsea Thompson, and Ivy Carr; six great-grandchildren: Sadie, Shelby, Audrey, Mya, Calvin and Quin; special friend, Carolyn Seekamp; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; daughter, Kathy Slater; sister, Joanne Schlichtholz; and his beloved dog, Sam.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018, at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Heather, Cristina, and the staff at Cedar Crest for the compassionate care given to dad during his stay at Cedar Crest.
God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around him and whispered come along with me.
With tearful eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away.
Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
