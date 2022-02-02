Janesville, WI - Richard Dallas Paul Jr., age 61, of Milton, passed away at his home on January 29, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1960 in Janesville, the son of Richard D. Paul Sr. and Barbara (Bunker) Paul. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1979, and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Richard married Cheri Lynn Nipple on June 23, 1984. He attended the Cleveland Institute of Electronics, and was employed as an electrician thru I.B.E.W. # 890 for over 30 years.
Richard is survived by his children, Danielle (Kyle) Reilly and Josh (Michael) Paul; grandchildren: Gavin and Gabrielle Reilly, Auron, Emma and Annabelle Paul; his father, Richard D. Paul Sr.; his sisters, Charlene Paul and Becky (Mike) Wastak; his brother, Jeffery Paul; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cheri Paul on September 7, 2021; his mother, Barbara Paul; and his twin brothers, Robert and Rodney Paul also preceded him in death.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon Thursday, February 3, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 at 12 Noon Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in the Rock Lily Cemetery, Winslow, IL.