Janesville, WI - Richard D. Ostrowski, age 71, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 with his wife by his side. Richard was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on March 18, 1951 to Henry and Marge Ostrowski. He married Bernadette Belhumeur March 13, 1971 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Richard was a truck driver who drove for many different companies. Most recently for AmeriGas. He assisted Bernadette with her Rescue Dog agency. Richard felt that the dogs under their care were his dogs. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and attended the 1996 Superbowl. Richard was always a devoted husband to Bernadette.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bernadette; his mother, Marge Ostrowski; his sisters: Kathy (Randy) Budsberg, Sandy (Danny) Yenter, and Barb Ostrowksi; his brother, Kenny Ostrowski and his brother-in-law, David (Nancy) Belhumeur. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Henry and his brother, Alan Ostrowski.
Per Richard's wishes, no services will be held at this time.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the Ostrowski family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Ostrowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
