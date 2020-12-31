August 29, 1944 - December 27, 2020
Janesville, WI - Richard D. Heller, age 76, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville on August 29, 1944, the son of John and Helen (Dooley) Heller. He was a master plumber and third generation owner of the family business, Heller's Plumbing. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Richard is survived by 2 sons, Anthony H. Heller, and Tad (Lynn) Heller; 4 granddaughters: Cassie Howe, Kiva and Kai Heller, and Jada Heller; sister, Helen Heller-Kerlin; a brother, Steven Heller; life friend, Terry Heller; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Heller.
No services will be held at this time.