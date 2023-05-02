Richard D "Dick" Hartzell

Edgerton, WI - Richard "Dick" Dean Hartzell age 94 passed away peacefully on Friday April 28, 2023 with his family at his side at home. Richard was born on November 7, 1928 to the late Lester and Alberta (Bellrichard) Hartzell in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton High School. He married Charlotte Chase on September 3, 1949 at the Milton Congregational Church. He served in the Army National Guards from 1949 to 1952. He retired from General Motors in 1987 after 37 years. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and trap shooting. He was an avid bowler partaking in men's/couple's leagues, and travel league. He once had 11 strikes in a row! He enjoyed sports such as the Packers and the Brewers and he played for the Milton Merchants Baseball team. Dick and his wife Charlotte enjoyed traveling. They spent many winters in Mesa, Az, enjoying many activities and the sunshine.
Dick is survived by his daughters Judy (Rodney) Amundson, Cheryl Anglin, grandchildren Krista (Adam) Matyska, Leslie (Jeremy) Anderson, Kara (Travis) Preston, siblings; Donald Hartzell, Lester (Barb) Hartzell, Vonnie (Charles) DeZwarte, Mary Lou (Jim) Whitrock, and Linda (Larry) Kufel; his great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his wife Charlotte, daughter Lois Klaus, infant brother Roger Hartzell and sisters Marlene Nill, Lois Nill and Vera Jean Wells, son-in-law Fred Klaus, son-law-Timothy Anglin and sister-in-law Joyce Hartzell.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May 6, 2023 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation time will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their loving care and support to Richard and his family in their time of need. Memorials in his name may be given to Agrace Hospice or the Congregational Church in Edgerton.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hartzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.