Richard D "Dick" Hartzell

November 7, 1928 - April 28, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Richard "Dick" Dean Hartzell age 94 passed away peacefully on Friday April 28, 2023 with his family at his side at home. Richard was born on November 7, 1928 to the late Lester and Alberta (Bellrichard) Hartzell in Edgerton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Milton High School. He married Charlotte Chase on September 3, 1949 at the Milton Congregational Church. He served in the Army National Guards from 1949 to 1952. He retired from General Motors in 1987 after 37 years. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and trap shooting. He was an avid bowler partaking in men's/couple's leagues, and travel league. He once had 11 strikes in a row! He enjoyed sports such as the Packers and the Brewers and he played for the Milton Merchants Baseball team. Dick and his wife Charlotte enjoyed traveling. They spent many winters in Mesa, Az, enjoying many activities and the sunshine.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Hartzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.