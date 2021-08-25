Richard Charles Dunphy

Albany, WI - Richard C. Dunphy 72, of Albany WI, passed away peacefully on August 21st 2021 at Hospice Home in Monroe. Richard was born on December 10, 1948 to Richard and Mary Ellen(Finley) Dunphy. He graduated from Albany High School in 1967 and lived and worked on the family dairy farm milking cows and planting crops.
He is survived by his sister Mary Jane (Robert) Aebly, brother Daniel(Mary Jo) Dunphy; daughters Erin(Ron) Hartwig of Brodhead, WI; Ann (Matt) Lynch of Milwaukee, WI. Five beautiful grandchildren: Hailey, Olivia, and Zachary Hartwig; Ella and Mayla Lynch, four nephews: JD (Kelly) Dunphy, Mike (Heather) Dunphy, Tim (Kathy) Aebly, Ken Aebly. One uncle: Jim (Mary) Finley.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Ellen Dunphy and his youngest brother Peter Dunphy.
Richard loved spending time with his family, baking, taking care of his home and will be missed greatly.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday August 28, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Albany WI. with Father Mark Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery Magnolia Township. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service at church on Saturday. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
We'd like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Monroe Hospital for their care and kindness and the staff and nurses at Home Hospice in Monroe for their compassion and care.