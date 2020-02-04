October 18, 1927 - January 30, 2020

Elkhorn, WI -- Richard Carl Schwabe, 92, of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek, WI. He was born on October 18, 1927 in Walworth, WI to the late Ernest Richard and Ruth (Dangerfield) Schwabe. Richard farmed throughout Walworth County for over 55 years and he also drove truck for Hevi-Duty Electric of Lake Geneva. He was united in marriage for over 48 years to Islamarie Austreng.

Richard is survived by his 5 children, Michael Schwabe of Elkhorn, WI, Gerri (Larry) Sontag of Berlin, WI, David (Vicki) Schwabe of Colorado Springs, CO, Melvin Schwabe of Elkhorn, WI, and Marie (Gary) Martyniuk of Baraboo, WI, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and his brother, Louis Schwabe of Friendship, WI.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, son, Larry Schwabe, daughter, Barbara Prussing, and sister, Doris Egnoski. Funeral service will be 2:00PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI with Pastor Tom De Groot officiating. Visitation will be Monday 12:00PM until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.