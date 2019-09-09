December 8, 1917 - September 5, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Richard C. Seefeldt, age 101, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center in Clinton. Richard was born December 8, 1917 to Charles and Winifred (Ward) Seefeldt in Richmond, WI. He married Mildred (Long) on June 21, 1947, in Waukegan, IL. Richard graduated from Genoa City High School and successfully ran his Dairy farm in Sharon. He is remembered as a wonderful father, and enjoyed his Tractors and bowling. Richard was devoted to God, a charter member of Walworth Bible Church, active at First Baptist Church in Clinton and Harvest Point Church in Delavan. He loved his family, and cherished the time he spent with his children, and grandchildren. Richard will be greatly missed.

Richard is survived by his five children: Linda Ihms of Kansas City, MO, Steve Seefeldt of Sharon, Rebecca Wehrwein of Clinton and Mark Seefeldt of Dallas, GA; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred; his daughter, Darleen; his sons in law, Joey Wehrwein and Jim Ihms; and daughter in law Karlene Seefeldt.

Richard's Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at HARVEST POINT CHURCH, 209 S. 4th Street, Delavan, WI with Pastor Gary Sisk officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday at Church from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial in Clinton Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.

The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Richard.