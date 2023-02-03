Richard C. "Rick" Heine

December 13, 1949 - January 30, 2023

Delavan, WI - Richard Craig Heine, 73, of Delavan, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. His friends and family will miss his neverending humor, joyful personality, witty writing, numerous funny faces, random off-key singing and his "papa belly."