Janesville, WI - Richard C. "Dick" Greve, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home. He was born in Pittsville, WI on June 27, 1936; the son of Leo and Lorraine (Anderson) Greve. He attended Catholic high school in Beloit and spent 8 years in the Wisconsin National Guard. Dick married Nancy Downing on September 21, 1957, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit. He worked for and retired from GM in Janesville after 32 years. Dick was a member of Janesville's Moose Lodge and the American Legion, Post #8, in Winterhaven FL. Dick and Nancy looked forward to wintering in Florida each year where they enjoyed the company of dear friends and sunny days relaxing on their pontoon boat. Dick was an avid, and oftentimes vocal, Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed cheering them on in his own unique way. Dick looked forward to long Sunday drives with the love of his life and best friend, Nancy. He loved spending time with his good friends and family. Dick's greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; 3 children: Don (Jennifer Toulon ) Greve, Mark Greve, and Lori (Mike) Collins; 8 grandchildren: Christa (Matthew) Mintz, Colton Collins, Kyslee (Nate McDonald) Greve, Caitlyn Collins, Connor Collins, Olivia Greve, and Thora Wohlbier; great granddaughter, Lydia Mintz; sister, Karen Thompson; and loyal companion for the last 16 years, Kadie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Leo Greve.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Milton with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Inurnment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday, at CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Mercy Hospice team of nurses.
