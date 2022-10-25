Richard C. "Dick" Greve

June 27, 1936 - October 19, 2022

Janesville, WI - Richard C. "Dick" Greve, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home. He was born in Pittsville, WI on June 27, 1936; the son of Leo and Lorraine (Anderson) Greve. He attended Catholic high school in Beloit and spent 8 years in the Wisconsin National Guard. Dick married Nancy Downing on September 21, 1957, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit. He worked for and retired from GM in Janesville after 32 years. Dick was a member of Janesville's Moose Lodge and the American Legion, Post #8, in Winterhaven FL. Dick and Nancy looked forward to wintering in Florida each year where they enjoyed the company of dear friends and sunny days relaxing on their pontoon boat. Dick was an avid, and oftentimes vocal, Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed cheering them on in his own unique way. Dick looked forward to long Sunday drives with the love of his life and best friend, Nancy. He loved spending time with his good friends and family. Dick's greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

