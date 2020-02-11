April 4, 1946 - February 6, 2020

Fontana, WI -- Richard B. Treptow, 73, of Fontana, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Chicago on April 4, 1946 to Bernard and LaVerne (Staar) Treptow. Rick was a U.S. Army veteran of 12 years. He was honorably discharged as Capt. Richard B. Treptow in 1982. Upon discharge, Rick became manager of two prestigious Downtown Chicago Hotels. Later he moved to Wisconsin and became the manager of the Geneva Inn in Lake Geneva. He retired and spent much of his time with family and friends. This included his cousin in Florida, friends in Arizona many friends in the area. Rick attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan, WI along with his friend, Bob Colletti. Rick loved gardening, caring for his property, taking care of family pets, and helping others with their homes. He loved others well and was loved by so many.

Rick was devoted to his family, and in particular his many cousins including: Dorothy Schawk, Marilyn Schauer, Alan Schneider, Lois Ottow, and Marilyn Schawk. He is also survived by his God-daughter, Lisa Stearns; and her family: Scott, William (Jenna), Mallory, and Sarah. Also surviving is Judy Gallo; her husband, Bruce; and their daughter, Jessica. Cathy Schawk; and David Schawk and his wife Teryl; and their daughters: Kelly, Colleen, and Kara; and their families. Rick is preceded in death by his mother, LaVerne Treptow nee Staar; his father, Bernard Treptow; and his brother, Arthur Treptow.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, IL. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held in early Summer 2020. Details to follow. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com