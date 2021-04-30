Richard B. "Rick" Anderson

May 2, 1944 - April 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard B. Anderson, 76, died at Mercy Hospital, Janesville on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born May 2, 1944 in Berwyn, IL, to the late George and Lorraine (Fowler) Anderson. He attended the Janesville School District. He worked as a mason for JP Cullen.
On January 16, 1965, Richard married the former Paula A. Fish at St. William Catholic Church spending the next 56 years raising their family together.
Hobbies for Richard involved camping, travelling in the RV, and most importantly spending time with his family especially his grandkids. He also loved building and remodeling homes which included a historic 14 room home on Milwaukee St that he brought back to life.
Richard is survived by his love Paula Anderson; son Brent Anderson; daughter Daniella Anderson; three grandchildren: Katelyn, Alissa, and Trista; nieces, nephews; and his dogs; Bristy & Foxy. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Karen (Robert) Pennycook.
A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held from Noon to 4:00 PM Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Sammy's Hilltop, 3333 N Co Rd E, Janesville. Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St, Janesville, WI 535458. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME www.apfelwolfe.com is assisting the Anderson family.