Town of Sharon, WI - Richard Austin Kalb was born November 25, 1927 in the Town of Sharon to Ernest and Margaret (Piper) Kalb. He passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Richard was a very kind, benevolent, and bright man. He attended Darien High School, graduating in 1945. At 17 years old he was voted to be a delegate representing the Darien Baptist Church at a National Conference of Baptist Churches in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent over 40 years of his life caring for his mother and working the family farm after his father's passing. Richard was an active member of the Sharon Methodist Church for many years. He was also known to help any of his neighbors at the drop of a hat with whatever they needed. One of Richard's greatest loves was his trail horse Brownie, who he had for 28 years. He also spent 7 years as a Hog Buyer for the Patrick Cudahy Company working in both Ashton and Sycamore, Illinois. Richard's dedication to his family and farm will not be forgotten.
Richard is survived by his brothers Maurice Kalb, and Ernest (Virginia) Kalb; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Kalb and sister-in-law Yvonne Kalb.
Services will be private.
