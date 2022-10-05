November 25, 1927 - September 30, 2022

Town of Sharon, WI - Richard Austin Kalb was born November 25, 1927 in the Town of Sharon to Ernest and Margaret (Piper) Kalb. He passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 in Beloit, Wisconsin.

