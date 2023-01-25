Richard Arthur "Ole" Leick

October 29, 1952 - January 20, 2023

Evansville, WI - Richard (Ole) A. Leick, 70, of Evansville, WI passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at University Hospital, Madison, WI surrounded by his family. He was born on October 29, 1952, in Stoughton, WI to the late Roger and Ruth (Kleinsmith) Leick.

