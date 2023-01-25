Richard Arthur "Ole" Leick

Evansville, WI - Richard (Ole) A. Leick, 70, of Evansville, WI passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at University Hospital, Madison, WI surrounded by his family. He was born on October 29, 1952, in Stoughton, WI to the late Roger and Ruth (Kleinsmith) Leick.
Rick was united in marriage to Norrine Byrd on October 3, 1981, in Evansville, WI. Richard was employed by Oscar Meyer, Madison, WI and retired in 2013.
Ole was always willing to help anyone that needed his help and loved to socialize. He was also known as the mayor of the POA campground where him and his family spent their weekends. He had a great sense of humor, and he was quite a joker! He loved old cars, old time music, camping and meeting new people. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. He really enjoyed going to Las Vegas and gambling. He was known to be a great salesman as he worked for Lakeland RV and the Evansville Auto Auction. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He also loved his dogs Peede and Vader.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Norrine, his children: Scott (Tricia) Leick, Michelle (Kevin) Leick, Ashley Leick and Nichole (Eric) Rauch; grandchildren: Mallory (Zack), Amber, Melanie, Dakotah, and Macie Rai; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Nick (Sue) Leick, Robert "Gerb" (Sherry) Leick, Carol Laube and Mary (Bob) Christianson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Linda Leick and niece Aimee Leick, William Quinnell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at The Red Barn 7530 N. County Rd M, Evansville, WI. WARD-HURTLEY Funeral Home is assisting the family. For on-line condolences please visit www.wardhurtley.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Leick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.