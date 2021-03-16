May 11, 1954 - March 11, 2021
Clinton, WI - Richard Anthony Scherdell, age 66, a long-time Janesville Police Officer passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home in Clinton, WI due to acute metastatic cancer. He was born on May 11, 1954 in Janesville, the son of Robert and Marjorie (Hathorn) Scherdell. He graduated from Holy Name Seminary in Madison, Blackhawk Technical College, and attended the Police Academy to become a police officer.
Rick married Barbara Raymond, and later married Beth (Hafemeister) Smith. He was a member of the Janesville Police Department for 37 years, and served as a Field Training Officer for the department for many years.
Rick was a very generous and kind person. He enjoyed using his craftsmanship to help many friends and family with home repairs out of the goodness of his heart. He was a great lover of all animals, and was an avid boater and camper.
Rick is survived by his wife, Beth; two children, Derrick Scherdell of Janesville, Dr. Traci (Dario Vincent) Scherdell of San Francisco, CA; his siblings, Kevin Scherdell, Corrine (Henry) Chacon, Laurie (Fred) Jones, Sue Scherdell, Emily Rubeck, Eric (Wendy) Scherdell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. His parents preceded him in death.
A time to honor and celebrate Richard's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the family who will decide at a later date how the funds will be donated.
