March 25, 1977 - January 15, 2020

Williams Bay, WI -- Richard Allen Blakeley, 42, passed away January 15th at his new home in Nashville, TN.

Rich was born March 25, 1977 in Elkhorn, WI. He lived most of his life in Williams Bay, WI, Chicago, IL and LaGrange, IL. Rich graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1995 and UW-LaCrosse in 1999. Rich "Richie" was happiest spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Megatron. He had a love for life and adventure. Whether it be a sporting event, Phish show, or a boat ride you could always find Rich's amazing smile lighting up the occasion. He was loved by all who met him socially and professionally. Rich was always kind.

Rich is survived by his mother, Marilyn Slocum (nee Smith); his siblings: Marcy (Mike) Dusza, Joe (Angie), Beau (Sam), Drew and Becca Blakeley; his grandfather, Holly Smith; his nieces and nephews: Kiley, Ben, Jack, Grace, Wade and Louise; his former wife, Holly Blakeley; numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins; and countless friends who loved him like family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Geryl (GB) and Helen Blakeley, Ruby Smith; and his father, William (Bill) Blakeley.

A Celebration of Life for Rich will be held on Saturday, February 8th at GEORGE WILLIAMS COLLEGE (Mabel Cratty Building) 350 Constance Blvd, Williams Bay, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.